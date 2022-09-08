Apple Is Promising Big Things With iPhone 14 Pro's New 48MP Quad-Pixel Camera

It would be an understatement to say that Apple puts a lot of emphasis to camera upgrades when it comes to new iPhones. This time, it’s no different with the launch of the iPhone 14 Series. While the vanilla iPhone 14 does offer iterative camera upgrades, it is the premium iPhone 14 Pro that features all the bells and whistles. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models offer a two-times better low-light performance compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Camera Specifications

The new iPhone 14 Pro models feature a brand new 48MP Quad-Pixel sensor sizing in at 1/1.28 inches. The new sensor uses pixel binning to deliver 12MP shots by combining four individual pixels into one, resulting in larger than before 2.44μm pixels. Apple says that the new quad bayer sensor is roughly 65% larger compared to the sensor used in the iPhone 13 Pro. The sensor is coupled with a 24mm equivalent lens with an aperture of F/1.79.

The vanilla iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Plus, too, feature a new sensor albeit being modest at best. The updated 12MP sensor supports the new ‘Photonic Engine’ image pipeline that has, of course, also made its way to the Pro models. As per Apple, consumers can expect a 49% better low-light images compared to the last generation. With that said, the non-pro models now match the iPhone 13 Pro from last year, coming with a larger 1/1.7 sensor mated to a F/1.5 lens. Front camera also receives an update with a new 12MP sensor that has autofocus capability.

New Video Features

Both the Pro and non-pro models come with new video features like Action Mode and the availability of new frame rates and resolutions in Cinematic Mode. Now, if you’ve seen or used a newer GoPro, you might be familiar with the HyperSmooth tech that allows it to film ultra-stable videos, even while traversing through some particularly rough terrain. Apple’s new Action Mode is reminiscent of the same. Using several sensors, the resulting footage turns out to be as stable as if it were shot on a gimbal.

Apple is also promising updates to the much-acclaimed Cinematic Mode that a lot of social media creators have grown accustomed to. Now, as Apple has finally acknowledged that shooting in 24 fps is the “cinematic” way to film, the iPhone 14 models bring the support to shoot Cinematic Mode videos in either – 24 or 30 fps, HDR and at a resolution of 1080P or native 4K. Last year, with the 13 Series, this was limited to 1080P/30 fps.

