1-min read

Apple is Replacing MacBook Pro Batteries Free of Charge

Apple has put a "Battery Replacement Programme" in motion for those with an eligible 13-inch MacBook Pro, without the Touch Bar.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 24, 2018, 9:37 AM IST
Apple is Replacing MacBook Pro Batteries Free of Charge (Image: REUTERS)
If you're an owner of a 13-inch MacBook Pro, it may be worth checking if you're eligible for a free battery replacement before the existing one swells up and causes bigger issues. Apple has put a "Battery Replacement Programme" in motion for those with an eligible 13-inch MacBook Pro, without the Touch Bar. The company says that some of the models manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 may contain a faulty component, which could cause the built-in battery to expand.

"This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge," wrote the company in a post. To find out if you're the lucky owner of affected laptop users can access the unit's serial number and submit it to Apple's support page. The serial number can be found under "About this Mac" after clicking on the Apple logo in the top menu. The link to the support page is here.

Those that are eligible for the upgrade have been offered three ways to have their problem fixed, which may take three to five days. Users can:

1. Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

2. Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store. Note: Your device may be sent to the Apple Repair Center.

3. Mail on your device to the Apple Repair Center.

Anyone owning an eligible MacBook Pro will have up to five years after the first retail sale of the unit to receive their free battery replacement. And anyone who may have already encountered an issue and therefore paid for a battery replacement can contact Apple about getting a refund.

It is also recommended that owners backup their data before sending their computer in for repairs, as well as making sure there aren't any other issues with the unit that could impair the replacement of the battery. If so, it will need to be repaired by the owner before receiving a new battery.

