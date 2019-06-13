Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple is Still Considering a Takeover of Intel's Failed Modem Business

The report comes in line with the rumour of Apple making its own smartphone modems in-house, which would gain a headstart by taking over Intel's modem line.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
Apple is still mulling over acquiring Intel's failed Germany-based modem business, The Information has reported citing sources. This comes at a time when the chip-making giant considers selling its struggling modem business in bits and pieces.

Apple is focusing on one of the strongest pieces of the modem business. While Intel's modem group is spreading across the world, its foundation is in Germany, where the chip maker Infineon, whose modem operations Intel bought in 2011 for $1.4 billion, The Information media outlet reported on Tuesday.

Any deal between the two companies is likely to send hundreds of Intel's modem engineers to the iPhone maker. Apple is reportedly looking to buy Intel's modem division since last year but could not strike a deal.

Apple has already poached Intel modem engineers as it gradually prepares to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone, hopefully by 2020. Meanwhile, Intel is also looking to completely exit the 5G smartphone modem business as soon as possible, according to tech website Tom's Hardware.

