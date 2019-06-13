Apple is Still Considering a Takeover of Intel's Failed Modem Business
The report comes in line with the rumour of Apple making its own smartphone modems in-house, which would gain a headstart by taking over Intel's modem line.
The report comes in line with the rumour of Apple making its own smartphone modems in-house, which would gain a headstart by taking over Intel's modem line.
Apple is still mulling over acquiring Intel's failed Germany-based modem business, The Information has reported citing sources. This comes at a time when the chip-making giant considers selling its struggling modem business in bits and pieces.
Apple is focusing on one of the strongest pieces of the modem business. While Intel's modem group is spreading across the world, its foundation is in Germany, where the chip maker Infineon, whose modem operations Intel bought in 2011 for $1.4 billion, The Information media outlet reported on Tuesday.
Any deal between the two companies is likely to send hundreds of Intel's modem engineers to the iPhone maker. Apple is reportedly looking to buy Intel's modem division since last year but could not strike a deal.
Apple has already poached Intel modem engineers as it gradually prepares to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone, hopefully by 2020. Meanwhile, Intel is also looking to completely exit the 5G smartphone modem business as soon as possible, according to tech website Tom's Hardware.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Teaser: Prabhas Rides Triumph Street Triple RS in Action Movie Starring Shraddha Kapoor
- PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Features From the new 0.13.0 Update
- Chris Evans Could Have Been More Than Captain America Had You Gone to See His 'Good' Movies
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | 'Shikhar Will Be Missed In The Next Few Games' Says Sanjay Bangar
- This US City Known For UFO Incident Trademarks Alien Inspired Logo
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s