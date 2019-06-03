Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple iTunes Shutdown News Strengthens as Company Removes Facebook, Instagram Posts

Apple is expected to shut down iTunes, one of the very first digital entertainment store, after running it with varying degrees of freedom over the past 18 years.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple iTunes Shutdown News Strengthens as Company Removes Facebook, Instagram Posts
Apple is expected to shut down iTunes, one of the very first digital entertainment store, after running it with varying degrees of freedom over the past 18 years.
Loading...
Apple has removed all the pictures, posts and videos from the iTunes' Instagram and Facebook pages, churning speculations that suggest that the days of Apple's music streaming service are now numbered. News emerged over the past few days that Apple is preparing to shut off iTunes, once believed to be the most influential entertainment store that would finally take digital media consumption to the masses.

Apple has merged its iTunes accounts with the Apple TV counterparts on Facebook and Instagram, The Verge reported citing MacRumors. With 1.35 million followers, iTunes' Twitter account still exists but has not tweeted any post since May 23. Earlier in April, media reports suggested that the iPhone-maker was planning to break iTunes up in favour of separate apps for Music, Podcasts and TV with the next version of macOS, The Verge added.

The music app is expected to have the same functionalities as iTunes. Apple emptied the Facebook and Instagram pages of iTunes just a day before it kicked off its four-day long World Wide Developers Conference on Monday in San Jose, California.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram