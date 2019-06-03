English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iTunes Shutdown News Strengthens as Company Removes Facebook, Instagram Posts
Apple is expected to shut down iTunes, one of the very first digital entertainment store, after running it with varying degrees of freedom over the past 18 years.
Apple has removed all the pictures, posts and videos from the iTunes' Instagram and Facebook pages, churning speculations that suggest that the days of Apple's music streaming service are now numbered. News emerged over the past few days that Apple is preparing to shut off iTunes, once believed to be the most influential entertainment store that would finally take digital media consumption to the masses.
Apple has merged its iTunes accounts with the Apple TV counterparts on Facebook and Instagram, The Verge reported citing MacRumors. With 1.35 million followers, iTunes' Twitter account still exists but has not tweeted any post since May 23. Earlier in April, media reports suggested that the iPhone-maker was planning to break iTunes up in favour of separate apps for Music, Podcasts and TV with the next version of macOS, The Verge added.
The music app is expected to have the same functionalities as iTunes. Apple emptied the Facebook and Instagram pages of iTunes just a day before it kicked off its four-day long World Wide Developers Conference on Monday in San Jose, California.
