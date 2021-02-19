Apple Job Listing Hints It May Be Looking to Start Work on 6G Much Ahead of Time

Apple launched its first 5G smartphones in 2020. Now, it seems that the Cupertino-based giant is already looking to start working on the next generation of cellular connectivity 6G, as the company posted a job listing this week looking for wireless system research engineers for current and next-generation networks. The job listing says that candidates will get the unique opportunity to craft the next generation wireless technology that will have a deep impact on future Apple products, hinting that the company aims to be a leader in 6G instead of relying on other companies.

The job listings posted by Apple are for positions at Apple's offices in Silicon Valley and San Diego - both locations where the company works on wireless technology development and chip design. “In this role you will be at the centre of a cutting-edge research group responsible for creating next generation disruptive radio access technologies over the next decade," the job listing said. People hired will research and design next generation (6G) wireless communication systems for radio access networks, the job listing further said.

Now, while Apple is looking for people to work on 6G, it is being said that 6G isn't expected to be rolled out until 2030. Given that even 5G has still seen a very limited rollout only in several areas, it is safe to assume that 6G isn't anywhere close. However, Apple recruiting people for the next generation network indicates that the Cupertino-based giant wants to remain ahead in the upcoming technology.

Currently, iPhone models us 5G models from Qualcomm and given how it is planning to end reliance on other brands over components for its devices, Apple may be looking to be more self-reliant by the time 6G becomes a thing. Even with 5G, the iPhone 12 series was one of the last major flagships to come with 5G support.