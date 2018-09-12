English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live

Here is how you can watch the Apple event live on your preferred device.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Apple will unveil its new hardware line-up at an event at its Apple park in Cupertino just a few hours from now. In addition to three new iPhones, the company is expected to unveil a redesigned model of its MacBook Air as well as the successor to its Apple Watch series. As per the timing in California, the event will stream in India at 10:30 pm tonight. In order to watch the unveiling of the new Apple devices unfold live, here are your best bets, of course, after actually sitting at the Steve Jobs theatre in the Apple Park during the event.

Twitter

To note, this will be the first time ever that Apple will be live streaming its event on Twitter. So Twitter users can simply log on to their Twitter account and watch the event unfold at Apple's Twitter handle. Here is the tweet to the live-streaming:?




Alternatively, Apple users can watch the September 12 Apple Event on their Apple devices, including an Apple TV, Mac, iPad and iPhone. Here is how:

Apple TV

The Apple Event can be seen live on the 'Events' app on the fourth and fifth-generation of Apple TV models. The app can be downloaded through the tvOS App Store.

Apple MacBook, iPad and iPhone

The users of these devices can simply visit the Apple Special Event website on their device's Safari browser. Keep in mind that your iOS version should be 10 or the macOS should be upgraded to Sierra.

Windows Users

For those using a Windows device, Apple Special Event website can be visited through the Microsoft Edge browser on a desktop or laptop to watch the event live.

Alternatively, we will be running a live blog to bring you updates straight from the event at Steve Jobs theatre in Apple Park. Stay tuned to catch these updates as the event unfolds.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
