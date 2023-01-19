Apple Launches 2nd-Gen HomePod In India: Price, Features And Availability

After launching the new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models with the latest M2-series chipsets on this Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has now announced the launch of its second-generation HomePod that comes with advanced computational audio and supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks.

Apple HomPod (2nd generation) Price In India And Availability

The new Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 32,900 in India. It is available in White and Midnight colour variants. The device is now available for pre-order in India on official Apple retailers. As for the sale, it will be available for purchase on February 3

The HomePod (2nd generation) is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th generation) and later running iPadOS 16.3.

Apple HomPod (2nd generation) Specifications

With new HomePod, users can now create smart home automations using Sir. HomePod delivers incredible audio quality, with rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies. A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters around the base all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience.

HomePod is powered by an S7 chip. According to the company, “The S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximizes the full potential of its acoustic system for a groundbreaking listening experience.”

It comes with a 20mm driver, a built-in EQ mic and an array of five tweeters. Two speakers together can be used as an in-home intercom system to broadcast messages.

With the new temperature and humidity sensor, Apple HomePod can now measure indoor environments and that will allow users to make the automations like closing the blinds or turning on a fan accordingly. It also comes with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that notify the users on iPhones when they are away.

Also, the redesigned Home app now allows users to navigate through new categories like climate, lights, and security. It enables easy setup and control of the smart home and includes a new multicamera view.

