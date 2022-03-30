Apple Launches $50 Million Fund To Help Workers Who Make Your iPhones Defend ‘Employee Rights’

Apple announced a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund to expand access to “learning opportunities and skills development”. The fund also includes new and expanded partnerships with rights advocates, universities, and nonprofits to help Apple supplier employees and drive improvements in knowledge of and respect for workplace rights across industries.

As part of the new $50 million commitment, Apple is working alongside supply chain partners to “amplify worker voice”. This “includes supporting the worker rights programs created by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for people in the electronics sector, and the work the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is doing to expand rights training and scale its industry-leading responsible labour recruitment tools.”

The fund also includes education initiatives that are claimed to make training and coursework available to supplier employees around the world. It is initially available to individuals in the US, China, India, and Vietnam.

“By 2023, Apple expects more than 100,000 supplier employees to participate in new learning opportunities — from leadership training and technical certifications to classes on coding, robotics, and advanced manufacturing fundamentals, including green manufacturing,” said Apple in a statement.

As part of its Supplier Code of Conduct, Apple requires all suppliers to provide their employees with training on their workplace rights. Apple also announced a new partnership with the ILO to advance fundamental labour rights in electronics supply chains among other initiatives.

