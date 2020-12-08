Apple Launches AirPods Max Priced At $549

News18 Logo

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled AirPods Max, its next-generation over-ear headphones priced at $549.

The company also said Apple Fitness+, its $10 per month fitness subscription service, will be launched on Dec. 14.

Apple said the new AirPods will come with up to 20-hours of battery life and expects to start shipping the product next Tuesday.

The company’s last quarter results evidenced a rise in sales in its accessories unit, even as revenue from its flagship iPhones dropped 20.7%, the steepest quarterly drop in two years.

Apple had launched its newest iPhone range with faster 5G connectivity in October, a month later than its usual September release due to pandemic-induced delays.


