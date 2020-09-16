Apple Launches Apple One Subscriptions Bundle Along with New Watch, iPad's

Along with the new Apple Watch Series 6, and new iPad's, Apple also launched its subscriptions bundle, Apple One at its online event. The bundles will offer a single plan to enjoy all of Apple's services.

Apple One will make it easier for users to subscribe to Apple's services, letting them pay one monthly price for multiple services at once. The company is set to launch Apple One this fall. The exact date of arrival, however, is not known yet.

Apple One will be introduced in three plans - Individual, Family, and Premier, Apple said at the 'Time Flies' event:

Individual - The Individual plan for Apple One will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The plan is priced at $14.95 per month (Rs. 195 in India).

Family - The family plan also includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and provides 200GB of cloud storage. The plan will cost $19.95 per month (Rs. 365 in India).

Premier - The most expensive Apple One plan, Premier will include all Apple services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud space. The plan will cost $29.95 per month. The premier plan for Apple One will not be available for Indian users for now.

Apple will launch the Apple One plans in over 100 countries and regions. However, the Premier plan for Apple One will only be initially available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.