Apple Launches Battery Replacement Program for MacBook Pro Models Not Charging Beyond 1%

Few MacBook Pro users who are using the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models have complained that their laptops are not charging past one percent. For this Apple has launched a battery replacement program that caters to older 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro laptops. Apple has said that the issue has affected a "very small number of customers," though it hasn't specified the reason behind the issue. Apart from the battery replacement programme, Apple has released the latest MacOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update that is aimed at fixing the battery charging issues on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

Those who have been affected by the issue on their 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro laptops, can check the eligibility for the replacement programme through the battery status in System Preferences of their computer. The battery health status will show a "Service Recommended" message for those who are not being able to charge their MacBook Pro laptops beyond one percent. The battery health can be accessed by going into clicking the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Battery > Battery on MacOS Big Sur. On older MacOS versions, the battery health can be checked by holding the Option key and clicking the battery icon in the menu bar. "If the status indicates that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue," Apple said on its support page.

Those who find their MacBook Pro laptops to be showing the battery issue can contact Apple to get it replaced free of cost. Apple will examine the laptop prior to service to verify whether the device is eligible for the free battery replacement.

The Cupertino-based giant has also recommended users on the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models to update them to the latest macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or install the MacOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. Apple said that updating to the new macOS version will help prevent the battery issue from happening on other 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.