Apple Launches Freeform, a Collaboration App for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

Apple on Tuesday launched Freeform—a new app included in the latest iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1—through which, users can organize and display content on a flexible canvas, share and collaborate with others in a single location, and add a wide range of files for preview without leaving the board.

Apple says Freeform is designed for collaboration and makes it easy to invite others to work on a board together. Additionally, users can collaborate with others during a FaceTime call, and boards are stored in iCloud for device synchronization.

Freeform offers a whiteboard app experience that makes it easy to gather ideas in one place. It supports built-in gestures, offers various brush styles and color options, and enables users to draw anywhere on the canvas with their finger or Apple Pencil (iPad).

It also lets users insert photos, videos, audio, documents, PDFs, website and map links, sticky notes, shapes, and diagrams. iPhone and iPad cameras can be used to insert images or scanned documents directly into the app. It also offers over 700 customizable shapes that users can alter in color, size, and text, as well as create and save their own shapes.

With built-in alignment guides for simple organising, Freeform lets users drag and drop material from other applications onto its boards. Users may preview content in Quick Look without leaving the board, and many videos can play simultaneously. Users may secure files like photos and PDFs, enabling colleagues to annotate the item or the surrounding area. Freeform is therefore ideal for real-world use cases like mapping plays on a basketball court or drawing ideas on top of floor blueprints.

It is also an effective tool for projects and collaboration, whether you’re working alone or with people. One board may accommodate up to 100 contributors, enabling a collaborative workspace. Users may easily invite others to a board by dragging Freeform into a Messages thread thanks to the integration between the two services. Also included in the app is FaceTime, which enables users to initiate a call from within Freeform. Boards may be exported as PDFs or screenshots and are synchronised across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

