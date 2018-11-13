Apple Launches Global Free Repair Program For Faulty iPhone X Displays: Everything You Need to Know

Apple has introduced a "Display Module Replacement Program" for owners of the iPhone X, whose units have been experiencing issues with the display. Under this new program, the repair will be carried out free of charge. If your phone was previously repaired as a result of this issue and you paid for the repair, you may be eligible for a refund. Apple did not specify how many iPhone X devices might be affected by this display problem. However, users have sporadically reported touchscreen problems with the iPhone X since it debuted last year. The issue at hand is whether the iPhone X does not respond to touch, intermittently stops responding to touch, or the screen reacts without being touched.There's no general warranty extension as part of the program, but Apple will cover this specific repair for up to 3 years from the date of purchase. The program only covers the iPhone X—and not the newer iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or the iPhone XR. It's unclear if the newest iPhones have been, or will be, affected by the same display module problem.How to get your product repairedFor the iPhone X, you'll need to have your iPhone serviced. You can do this at an Apple Authorised Service Provider, a local Apple Retail Store, or through a mail-in via Apple Support.Apple hasn’t set an end date for the module replacement program, but the program lasts for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit. So if you bought your iPhone X on launch day, you have until November 3, 2020, to get it fixed.