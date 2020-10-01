Apple Launches iOS 14.2 Public Beta With 100+ New Emojis

Just days after making iOS 14.0.1 live, Apple has now rolled out the public beta for iOS 14.2. The update was first spotted by 9to5Mac, which reports that the it also brings new emoji options for users, as well as tweaks to the Control Center and more. The new iOS 14.2 update also brings new revamped Now Playing controls on the lock screen, alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in the Control Center. Apart from that iOS 14.2 will also bring a Shazam toggle which can also be added to the Control Center.

While the new Control Center improvements do sound lucrative, the new set of emojis is the highlight of iOS 14.2. The new emoji's will be added from Emoji Version 13.0, which was published by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year. The new emoji's will be a welcome update as Apple's latest iOS 14 operating system also comes with a new way of searching for emojis. There will be a total of 117 new emoji's added, according to the 9to5Mac report. The emoticons will be added to all iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with different skin tones, new gender-inclusive options, and more. Some of the new emoji's that will be added are a bubble tea, the pride flag, a seal, a feather, an olive, a toothbrush, and more.

iOS 14.2 public beta can be downloaded in the iPhone settings if you are a beta tester. Go to Settings > Software Updates > Install Updates.