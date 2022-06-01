Apple Launches iOS 15.6 Beta Ahead Of iOS 16 Announcement At WWDC: Here's What's New

Apple is all set to host the WWDC 2022 keynote conference where the company will likely unveil the next version of Apple iOS, iOS 16. About a week ahead of WWDC 2022, the Cupertino-based giant has launched iOS 15.6 beta with registered developers.

Like the previous version, iOS 15.6 does not bring any substantial changes to iOS 15 since Apple wants users to remain focused on upcoming iOS 16. The iOS 15.6 beta 2 is now available for registered testers, which does not show any substantial changes in the build so far, a report in XDA Developers has said. The update, however, comes with several bug fixes and other patches.

Earlier, iOS 15.6 beta 1 included hints of upcoming accessibility options. These include a setting to hide the stock keyboard’s emoji search button. Now, this is unusual as Apple has launched a new version itself only for patches and bug fixes on the current iOS version. Reports suggest that Apple will add new features to iOS 15.6 after WWDC, after the company reveals the new apps and services coming to the company’s software.

Apple had launched iOS 15.5 earlier this month with enhancements to Apple’s digital card Apple Cash, and a new feature in Apple Podcasts to help preserve an iPhone’s storage. The update also made it easier to request and send money from the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app, and a new Podcast setting to limit the number of episodes stored on an iPhone and automatically delete old ones.

Apple is expected to release the next version of iOS, iOS 16 during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 that begins on June 6. Alongside iOS 16, Apple is also expected to launch iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and the next version of macOS.

