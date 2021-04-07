Apple Launches New App for Developers to Test Third-Party Devices That Work With Find My App

Apple has rolled out a new app namely, Find My Certification Asst that is designed for developers to test how their accessories will work the Find My application. The Find app that comes pre-installed on iPhones, Macs and iPads lets users find Apple-made accessories like AirPods in case they are misplaced. The Cupertino-based tech giant had first announced that it would soon let third-party Made for iPhone (MFI) accessories work with the Find My app at WWDC 2020. Since it is a developer’s tool, regular Apple users will not find it on the regular Apple App Store. The testing app’s debut indicates that Apple might be ready to announce the launch of the third-party device programme shortly. Apple will host the annual Worldwide Developers Conference between June 7 to 11.

According to the app’s description (via TechCrunch), the Find My Certification Asst app will let MFi licensee “test discovery, connection, and other key requirements for accessories" that will work Apple‘s Find My network technology. Third-party developers registered with Apple will require MFi credentials to log in, and the test results will be automatically shared with the company. To recall, the Find My app uses Bluetooth signals from Apple devices even when they’re offline.

Some companies have already announced products that will be able to integrate with the Find My network. MFi licensee and American consumer electronics manufacturer Belkin had announced that its SoundForm Freedom TWS earbuds would support the Find My network. Notably, the upcoming iOS 14.5 will likely have a new tab called ‘Items’ that would support devices carrying the yet-to-be-launched AirTags and other third-party accessories, like those from Tile and others. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced that the next version of iOS 14 would roll out this month. The company is yet to share more details over AirTags that was rumoured to debut last month.

