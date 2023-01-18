Apple Launches New Mac Mini With M2-series Chips In India: Price, Features And Availability

The US-based tech giant Apple has launched the new M2-powered Mac mini desktops in India. The latest Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chipset delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model.

Apple Mac Mini M2, Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro: PRICE

The new Apple Mac mini with M2 is priced at Rs 59900 and Rs 49900 for education. Mac mini with M2 Pro is available at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,19,900 for education. The new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro is available to booking in India. It will start arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, beginning Tuesday, January 24.

Apple Mac Mini M2, Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro: Specifications

The latest Mac mini with M2 features an 8-core CPU with four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU and 16 neural engine cores. This hardware is paired with 8GB/16GB/24GB of RAM and 256GB/1TB/2TB of SSD storage. On the other hand, the Mac mini M2 Pro has 10 CPU cores having 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. The mini M2 Pro also has a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU option. It has 16 neural engine cores.

It comes with 16GB/32GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage. Both desktop models come with support for H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW. The Mac mini M2 has support for a single 6K resolution display at 60Hz, whereas, the Mac mini M2 Pro has support for three 6K resolution displays at 60Hz.

The M2 Pro-powered Mac mini also has support for a 4K resolution display at 240Hz or 144Hz. The new Mac mini models come with a built-in speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other ports include a Display port, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA support with an adapter. For wireless connectivity, both new models also feature the latest standards with Wi-Fi 6E5 for up to 2x faster throughput than before, as well as Bluetooth 5.3. The Mac mini runs on macOS Ventura.

Mac mini is designed to minimise its impact on the environment, including 100 percent of the following recycled materials: aluminium in the enclosure, rare earth elements in all magnets, tin in the solder of the main logic board, and gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. It also features 35 percent or more recycled plastic in multiple components and meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, the company said.

