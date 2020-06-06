Apple Launches New Open Source 'Password Manager Resources' Project For Developers

In a bid to help developers create stronger passwords for its users, Apple has created a new open source project called Password Manager Resources. Available on open-source repository GitHub, the project would help developers of password managers collaborate to create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Password Manager Resources open source project allows developers to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate strong, unique passwords. The project also contains collections of websites known to share a sign-in system, links to websites' pages where users change passwords, and more.

The Password Manager Resources initiative is one of several open-source Apple projects. Apple is collecting data on specific password rules of certain sites and allowing developers to integrate this data into their own apps.

"Every time a password manager generates a password that isn't actually compatible with a website, a person not only has a bad experience but a reason to be tempted to create their own password," said the company. Apple is also encouraging developers to incorporate data and other resources from the project into their own apps.