English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Launching New iPhones in Blue, Orange, And Gold colours
Earlier, the analyst had reportedly said that the iPhone maker would announce and release all three 2018 iPhones in September.
Apple Launching New iPhones in Blue, Orange, And Gold colours (image: News18.com)
The 6.5-inch iPhone 2018 model is likely to be priced around $1,000 and will feature dual SIM capabilities, according to a key analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities. While this model would come in black, white and a new gold colour variant, the entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone was likely to be launched in grey, white, blue, red and orange colours, Ming-Chi Kuo said in a research note.
Also Read: Apple App Store Turns 10 With 500 Million Weekly Visitors in 155 Countries
"That's a potential five new colours for the LCD model. It is very possible that when Kuo says ‘grey' and ‘white' he is referring to the Space Grey and Silver finishes as seen on the current iPhone X," 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday. "We've mocked up the new finishes above by tinting an iPhone X, but note, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is not expected to have a dual-camera system," the report added.
Also Read: Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen
Earlier, the analyst had reportedly said that the iPhone maker would announce and release all three 2018 iPhones in September. In 2017, Apple announced the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would be out by September. However, the units did not hit shelves until October and November.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple App Store Turns 10 With 500 Million Weekly Visitors in 155 Countries
"That's a potential five new colours for the LCD model. It is very possible that when Kuo says ‘grey' and ‘white' he is referring to the Space Grey and Silver finishes as seen on the current iPhone X," 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday. "We've mocked up the new finishes above by tinting an iPhone X, but note, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is not expected to have a dual-camera system," the report added.
Also Read: Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen
Earlier, the analyst had reportedly said that the iPhone maker would announce and release all three 2018 iPhones in September. In 2017, Apple announced the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would be out by September. However, the units did not hit shelves until October and November.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield