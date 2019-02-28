English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Leads Global Smartwatch Market With 51% Share in Q4 2018
Apple shipped 9.2 million smartwatches globally in Q4 2018 -- rising 18 percent from 7.8 million units in Q4 2017.
Apple captured 51 percent share of a record 18 million smartwatch shipments worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2018, a new report has said. The global smartwatch shipments hit an all-time high of 45 million units in 2018, said the market research firm Strategy Analytics on Wednesday. Apple shipped 9.2 million smartwatches globally in Q4 2018 -- rising 18 percent from 7.8 million units in Q4 2017.
At second place, Samsung shipped 2.4 million smartwatches worldwide and captured 13 percent global share, rising strongly from five percent market share a year ago. "Apple's global smartwatch market share slipped to 51 percent this quarter, down from 67 percent a year ago. Apple Watch is losing market share to Samsung and Fitbit, whose rival smartwatch portfolios and retail presence have improved significantly in the past year," said Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics.
Fitbit captured 13 percent global smartwatch market share in Q4 2018, tripling from four percent in Q4 2017. "Combined together, Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin are the big four players, accounting for 8 in 10 of all smartwatches shipped worldwide," Mawston added. According to Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, Samsung is once again the world's second largest smartwatch brand.
"Its new Galaxy Watch proved popular in North America and Asia," he added. "Smartwatch growth is soaring, as consumers seek to accessorize their smartphones and bring digital connectivity to their wrists," he added.
