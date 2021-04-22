Apple, Lenovo And Other Tech Giants Find Themselves In The Midst Of A $50 Million Ransomware Attack

Have Apple MacBook schematics as well as the engineering data and designs of other future Apple products been leaked? It turns out that a $50 million ransomware attack on Taiwan-based manufacturer Quanta, may have just helped hackers steal blueprints of Apple’s upcoming products, among other data. This comes just days after Apple unveiled the new and colourful iMac, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in purple colour, the AirTag accessories, the new iPad Pro line and the refreshed Apple TV 4K. It is believed that Russian ransomware group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, has taken responsibility for the ransomware hack. Quanta also manufactures products for HP, Google, Facebook, Dell’s Alienware, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Blackberry, Toshiba, Fujitsu, Cisco and Vizio, as well.

“Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber-attacks on a small number of Quanta servers. We’ve reported to and kept seamless communications with the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities concerning recent abnormal activities observed. There’s no material impact on the company’s business operation,” Quanta said in a statement reported by Bloomberg. The report also goes on to say that according to the documents reviewed, REvil had posted schematics for a new laptop on the dark web, including 15 images detailing the innards, of what is believed to be a Macbook designed as recently as March 2021. Apple is yet to announce any new MacBook upgrades this year. The ransomware group has now asked Apple and Quanta to pay a ransom by May 1, according to reports by Bleeping Computer, and the hackers will continue to post images revealing upcoming products, on a daily basis. The group have also leaked the details of an upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad Z60m computing device.

REvil has been fairly active this year. In march, it was reported that the group targeted tech company Acer in a $50 million ransomware attack, and in April, the group demanded a $25 million ransom from French pharma company Pierre Fabre. Yet, with the latest attack, the Apple connection makes it more high profile than anything before it. Also, the timing of the ransomware attack just ahead of the Spring Loaded 2021 event. At this time, neither Quanta nor Apple have confirmed anything about the extent of the attack and what data has since been secured.

