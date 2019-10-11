Apple Let's You Control and Delete Siri Recordings With iOS 13.2 Beta
Apple suspended its Siri grading practices following the report and told users that it would introduce tools allowing them to opt-out of sharing their audio recordings.
Apple is offering more privacy controls for Siri in the wake of reports that quality control contractors were listening to sensitive info. The second beta of iOS 13.2 adds an option to not only opt-out of sharing Siri and Dictation audio, but to delete the entire history of interactions.
According to MacRumours, earlier this year, it was discovered that Apple had hired contractors to listen to a small percentage of anonymous recordings to evaluate Siri's response, with the purpose of improving the assistant's accuracy and reliability. Speaking to The Guardian, one of the contractors had said that employees working on Siri "regularly" heard "confidential details" while listening to the audio recordings. The contractor also criticised Apple for not making it clear to consumers that some of their Siri recordings were being used for evaluation purposes.
Notably, Apple suspended its Siri grading practices following the report and told users that it would introduce tools allowing them to opt-out of sharing their audio recordings. Now, iOS 13.2 brings multiple Siri-related privacy features, as was promised by the company.
Notably, when installing iOS 13.2, a new splash screen to opt-out of sharing audio recordings appears, with Apple explaining how the recordings are used.
Subsequently, the Privacy section of the Settings app has an option to turn off the "Improve Siri & Dictation" setting, plus there's a new setting in the Siri section of the Settings app that lets recordings be deleted entirely. Apple has further states that it is making further changes to its human grading process that will minimize the amount of data that reviewers have access to.
