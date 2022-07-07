Apple Likely To Focus More On the iPhone Pro Lineup From Now: What It Means

Apple is going to change its product strategy from here on, giving more attention to the flagship iPhone Pro lineup, and bestowing it with the best features.

These updates come via Ming-Chi Kuo this week, who also claims that Apple will limit the use of the new A16 Bionic chips to the Pro and the Pro Max devices this year. This means the vanilla iPhone 14 and rumoured iPhone 14 Max will get the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset. We have heard this speculation earlier as well, but coming through Kuo more or less verifies the possibility of such a move from Apple.

The company is also expected to increase the production of the Pro models, which means the proportion of the new A-series chipset is likely to be higher than the previous model.

Kuo also believes that the regular iPhone 14 models will become a second priority for the company, which feels rather bold, considering the overall price range of the iPhones starting from Rs 70,000 in the market.

These details shared by Kuo could mean that the iPhone 14 and the other model could get minimal upgrades, and most definitely miss out on the camera additions that have been talked about in the past few months.

Apple must have thought through this change, and it is possibly expecting a higher demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max. Most analysts seem to vouch for such an estimate but with the launch of the new iPhones still months away, it would be a matter of wait and watch in this regard.

But as a consumer, knowing that the regular iPhone doesn’t get the new hardware could dampen their interest in the model. Bringing four different models were believed to be a smart move to give iPhones in the varied price range. We’ve already seen a few changes made with the last iPhone model.

As you know, iPhone Pro and the Pro Max got the latest ProMotion display (120Hz screen) and they also come with triple cameras at the back. None of these was offered on the iPhone 13 mini of the regular iPhone 13. And Kuo’s new update suggests the company is going to bring further differences between these models.

