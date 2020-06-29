Apple Likely to Launch 10.8-inch iPad Later This Year, 8.5-inch iPad Mini in Early 2021

Apple is not only gearing up to launch its first ARM-based Mac devices later this year but is also said to be working on the launch of two new iPad devices. If reports are to be believed, noted analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggests that the new iPad devices will include the 10.8-inch iPad and which will be followed by an 8.5-inch iPad which the company might unveil in the first half of 2021. However, the report obtained by MacRumors didn't suggest whether the upcoming 10.8-inch iPad will be a new version of the existing 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air.

However, according to previous reports by Kuo, the 8.5-inch iPad variant will be a follow up of Apple's iPad Mini. To recall, Apple updated the iPad Mini in March last year that featured an A12 Bionic chip, an upgraded front camera, and support for the first-gen Apple Pencil as well. Kuo also mentioned in the past the new iPad models will follow the iPhone SE's product strategy, which means, the company might launch these devices at an affordable price range.

Kuo has also suggested that Apple will also ship both the 10.8-inch and 8.5-inch iPad devices with a new 20W power adapter as seen in leaks. Interestingly, while this may be the case with the upcoming iPads, however, Apple is not likely to ship the upcoming iPhone 12 series with chargers, as reports have revealed. Furthermore, earphones will not be part of the iPhone 12 box as well. All in all, these are only speculations and the final decision rests only with Apple. Going forward, one will have to patiently wait and see how things unfold.