1-MIN READ

Apple Likely To Make Design Changes For iPad 10 This Year: All Details

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 16:08 IST

Cupertino

Apple has revamped the design of the iPad Air, MacBook Air and even the MacBook Pro but the regular iPad and the iPad Pro design refresh is long overdue now.

Apple has launched the iPad Air, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new designs, but we are still waiting for the refreshed models of the iPad and the iPad Pro. And it seems we won’t have to wait too long to see these devices in flesh.

Reports in the past few days have talked about Apple bringing a new-look iPad to the market this year, which is most likely to be called the iPad 10.

The company is not expected to make wholesale changes with the regular iPad but according to multiple design renders, the iPad 10 could at least get some improvements over its predecessor. As you might be aware, Apple’s last major design change with the iPad was back in 2017, when it launched the fifth-gen iPad in the market.

The new iPad renders suggest the company is unlikely to ditch the big bezels on the screen, and even retain the touch-centric home button at the bottom.

However, at the back, the new iPad could see minute changes, with possibly a new material used for the back panel. In addition to this, this iPad could get a vertical camera layout, which we first saw on the iPhone X lineup a few years back. Apple could upgrade the camera from an 8-megapixel to a 12-megapixel sensor. iPad 10 could be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB RAM.

The company is likely to keep the edge-to-edge display for its Air and Pro models, but it has been suggested that the next iPad will have a USB C port for charging and come without a headphone jack.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series along with the Apple Watch Series 8 sometime next month. The company could also bring the new AirPods Pro 2nd gen and probably a new iPad Pro to everyone’s surprise.

first published:August 08, 2022, 16:08 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 16:08 IST