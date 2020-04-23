Apple Likely to Push Back Launch of iPhone SE Plus to Second Half of 2021

Apple is likely to postpone its larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE Plus until the second half of 2021. According to reports, Apple was said to be working on an "iPhone SE Plus" set to be released in the first half of 2021. It is now believed Apple will "likely postpone" this new model until later in 2021, according to a report by MacRumors.

The device is expected to feature a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display with a full-screen design like the iPhone 6s or iPhone 11. It will not use Face ID, therefore the device will feature a smaller notch as the front of the device will only need to house a standard front-facing camera, microphone, and speaker.

Although no such details have been provided on the pricing of the iPhone SE Plus, it will presumably have a price tag lower than that of Apple's flagship devices. Earlier this month, Apple giant released the iPhone SE at the starting price of Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The device is similar in design to the iPhone 8 but with an upgraded A13 processor.