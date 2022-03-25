:Apple is probably going to have the naming conundrum this year, with some intriguing changes set to be made. The company is already expected to replace the Mini with a Max. And now a news report says Apple could change the name of its chipset to please customers.

It says that Apple A15 Bionic could be renamed as A16 this year, and offered with the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max devices. The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 series get a new A16 Pro hardware, which is nothing but the regular A16 chipset. The latest tip coincides with what Ming-Chi Kuo had reported a few days back.

Also Read: Suspected Lapsu$ Hackers, Aged Between 16 to 21 Arrested By London Police

Kuo said the vanilla iPhone 14 model will come with the A15 Bionic chipset in 2022. This strategy could work in Apple’s favour, as long as consumers don’t feel like they are being fooled by the renaming policy.

Advertisement

It’s probably the first when Apple could make such a change, and it is possible the company wants to bring more differences between the regular iPhones and the Pro models. After all, there is a considerable $200 (Rs 14,700 approx) price gap between the iPhone 13 and the base iPhone 13 Pro model in the market. And this year’s Max model instead of the Mini could help the company add more to its coffers.

Also Read: Vi Mi-Fi 4G Router Launched For Rs 2,000 Lets You Connect 10 Devices To The Internet

But the renaming decision could also backfire, as people might be unwilling to spend big bucks on older hardware, even if it is still more powerful than most chipsets in the market.

Apple has upped its hardware game in the past two years, giving us the new M1 chipset for Macs and iPad.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

It is possible that iPhones could get some love in this regard, and the A16 Pro (or the actual A16) could show us some of that later this year with the new Pro models.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.