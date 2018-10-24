Apple Lists Price For iPhone XR Repairs - And it Hurts

The iPhone XR repair costs seem expensive until you compare them to that of the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max; then it seems like you're getting a real bargain. On Monday, the service pricing of the iPhone XR, which offiicially releases on October 26, was added to the Apple site: screen repair and other damages will cost you $199 and $399, respectively. With the phone itself costing $749, the damage repair could cost over half of what you paid in the first place, so it's best to invest in a tough case and sturdy screen protector, especially since the Apple warranty doesn't' cover, "accidental damage or mishandling."To fix just the screen of the iPhone XS Max, you'll have to drop over a hundred more than for the iPhone XR totaling $329, and other damage repairs will cost you $599. However, if you do have AppleCare+, a screen replacement for all iPhone models, the XR, XS Max, and everything else, will only cost $29 and all other damages will total $99.