Apple’s Mac computers aren’t really the kind of machines that anyone would consider for gaming. Despite the critically acclaimed performance capabilities, Apple’s computers are not something that will be gamers’ go-to choice for a PC. However, that could change in the future. In an interview with Tom’s Guide, Apple has confirmed its plans to get serious about PC gaming. Apple’s vice president of platform architecture Tim Milet told the website that PC gaming is a natural place for the company to be looking at. He said that PC gaming would require working closely with Apple’s Metal team and Developer team. He further said that Apple “loves the challenge."

Apple’s move to bring more powerful and optimised M-series chipsets for Mac computers has been seen as the catalyst towards the company’s upcoming embrace of PC gaming. Apple had announced in 2020 that it will transition away from Intel’s CPUs for Mac computers in favour of in-house Silicon chips. Apple had back then said that before the company enters the gaming space, it has to make Macs more powerful and efficient. In order to make Apple’s M-series a compelling option, the company’s vice president of worldwide product marketing, Bob Borchers had said that Macs have to retain strong battery life and deliver solid performance to make the transition from Intel CPUs as seamless as possible. With the M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, we have seen that Apple has more than doubled the battery life on its computers. Now, the company is setting its third goal for M-series chips - gaming.

Now, while traditional gaming computers use a separate powerful graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTC 3080 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series, Apple’s computers use M-series Mac CPUs with custom integrated graphics cores. For foraying into gaming, Apple may have to put more powerful discrete GPUs for integrated graphics with Mac computers.

With rumours of next generation of Apple M-series chipsets coming with as much as 16 or 32 graphics cores, Apple’s venture into PC gaming shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the facts mostly point towards the Cupertino-based giant foraying into PC gaming soon, riding on the performance advantage the M-series Silicon chips provide, the company’s long-term strategy for PC gaming is still unknown.

