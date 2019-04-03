English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple, Luxury Brands Drop China Prices as VAT Cuts Come Into Effect
Price tags for products listed on the Apple's China website were lowered on Monday morning, including a discount of up to 500 yuan ($74.44) for some of its latest iPhone models.
Apple, Luxury Brands Drop China Prices as VAT Cuts Come Into Effect (Photo: Reuters)
Apple Inc and other consumer brands lowered prices for their products in China on Monday as a cut in the country's value-added tax (VAT) rate came into effect. Price tags for products listed on the Apple's China website were lowered on Monday morning, including a discount of up to 500 yuan ($74.44) for some of its latest iPhone models.
Suggested retail prices for brands including LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Kering's Gucci were also cut by around 3 percent, according to local media reports. It follows announcements last month from car brands BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz, which said prices for several car models would drop following the tax changes. Apple declined to comment on the price cuts, while LVMH and Kering did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beijing said in March that it would cut taxes and fees for all companies by nearly 2 trillion yuan in 2019, with the manufacturing, transportation and construction sectors set to benefit as it looks to stimulate a slowing economy. The world's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in almost three decades amid lower domestic demand and an ongoing trade war with the United States.
Several Chinese electronics retailers lowered prices for iPhones in January, discounting latest models by up to $118, after weaker-than-expected sales at end-2018.
