Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Scores More Than 1 Million Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Test

Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air has received a decent response from those who have been able to get their hands on one. Many reported an improvement in the performance and battery on the MacBook Air M1 over the Intel-powered MacBook Air that was launched earlier this year. Now, the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the M1-powered MacBook Air reveal a 1 million+ score, making the Apple M1 the first chip ever to cross the 1 million threshold on the AnTuTu V8 version. The Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip costs Rs 92,900 onwards for the base 256GB storage variant.

Apple had announced the new M1-powered MacBook Air, alongside a new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro and an M1-powered Mac Mini earlier this month. The new Macs came as Apple's first step towards a move away from relying on Intel for its Mac processors. According to AnTuTu, the Apple M1 chip has scored a total of 1,119,243 points in its benchmarking tests. The scores were awarded in different tests based on the CPU, GPU, Memory, and UX performance. Interestingly, the AnTuTu benchmark test recognised the new MacBook Air as an iPad Pro running on iOS 14.2. This could have been because the new MacBook can also run iOS apps and these scores are based on how it performs on the iOS version of the benchmarking app.

The new M1-powered MacBook Air got a CPU score of 282,265 points, a GPU score of 538,944, an MEM score of 189,921 and a UX score of 108,113 points. The scores of the Apple M1 chip were also compared with those of the iPad Pro 2020. The M1-powered MacBook Air posted a 48 percent better result than the iPad Pro. It was previously reported that the MacBook Air on an Apple M1 chip outperforms the 16-inch MacBook Pro running on a 10th Generation Intel Core i9 processor. Apple's M1 silicon chip uses a 5-nanometer process and consists of eight cores and a 16-core Neural Engine.