Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Trumps Intel Core i9-based MacBook Pro, Other Mac Devices on Geekbench

Apple's newly launched 13-inch MacBook Air powered by the Apple M1 SoC has surfaced on the Geekbench website. As per the listing, the new MacBook Air model outperforms the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that the company launched early this year, though still refers to as MacBook Pro 16 (2019). The Cupertino-based tech giant has also refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 processor. Similarly, the new Mac mini also comes with Apple's custom Silicon processor and all the three new devices are up for pre-booking in India via the company website.

The Geekbench listing shows the 13-inch MacBook Air' model number as 'MacBookAir10,1' that packs 8GB of RAM. It posted a single-core score of 1,687 and a multi-core score of 7,433 with a base frequency of 3.2GHz that is significantly higher than the base clock speed of 2.3GHz of the 10th Gen Intel Core i9, found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. To recall, the 16-inch MacBook Pro posted a single-core score of 1,095 and a multi-core score of 6,869. Though the current listing only shows the CPU cores performance, we still have to see how the GPU units of the two laptops fare against each other. The M1 SoC comes with a dedicated GPU unit with up to 8 cores.

Additionally, the Geekbech charts for iOS and Macs also show the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air with M1 outperforming other Apple devices such as iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air with A14 SoC. The two devices have a single-core score of 1584 and 1585 respectively, and a multi-core score of 3898 and 4647, respectively. Similarly, the Mac Geekbench chart (single-core) is currently dominated by the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a score of 1,721 followed by the new 13-inch MacBook Air. The multi-core Mac chart is topped by the 28-core Mac Pro with a score of 18,952. Notably, the Apple M1 is also touted to improve the battery life of the MacBook devices. For instance, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is touted to offer up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge - more than what any other MacBook model offers.