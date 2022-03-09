Apple M1 Ultra Is The Company's Most Powerful Chip: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Apple last night hosted its Peek Performance where the company launched the latest iPhone SE, the company’s most affordable iPhone offering, along with a new iPad Air model, a new Mac Studio with a Studio Display, a new colour for iPhone 13 series, and the company latest, most powerful chip in its M-series of in-house silicon. Apple claims that the M1 Ultra is the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer. The Apple M1 Ultra is made of architecture that interconects the die of two M1 Max chipsets, which was claimed to be the most powerful chipset before this. With that in mind, let us take a look at what the Apple M1 Ultra chipset has to offer:

Apple says that the M1 Ultra chipset comes with 114 billion transistors - highest ever in a personal computer chip. The M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM that will be used by a 20-core CPU, a 64-Core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. Apple says that the M1 Ultra can transcode video to ProRes up to 5.6 times faster than with a 28-core Mac Pro with Afterburner. Out of the 20-cores in the CPU, the M1 Ultra has 16-high performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The chip is said to deliver 90 percent higher multi-threaded performance than the fastest available 16-core PC chip in the same power envelope.

The 64-core GPU is 8 times the size of Apple’s M1 chip. Further, the 32-core Neural Engine can run up to 22 trillion operations per second. Apple said that the new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra can play back up to 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video, a feat that no other chip has accomplished so far.

Apple says that to make the M1 Ultra, it used the die of two M1 Max chips and connected them using its UltraFusion packaging architecture. This connects the chips across more than 10,000 signals, providing a 2.5TB per second of low latency and inter-processor bandwidth.

The latest M1 Ultra chipset is another step towards the company’s transition to Apple Silicon. Now, almost the complete Mac lineup is powered by Apple Silicon and Apple has said that the M1 Ultra “completes the M1 family of chips," which could mean that the M1 Ultra is the last M1 chip that the company is bringing. Apple’s M2 series of chips is said to succeed all M1 chips in the future.

