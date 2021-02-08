Apple M1 vs 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor: Here's What Intel's Benchmark Tests Say

Apple launched its in-house M1 silicon chips late last year, taking its first step towards ending reliance on Intel for providing processors for its Mac computer. Almost three months after Apple's move, Intel has shared the benchmark scores for its 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7 processor, comparing it with Apple's M1 chip, in a test where both chips were supported with 16GB of RAM. From Intel's slideshow shared with PCWorld, it is evident that Intel is trying to prove that the 11th Gen i7 processor outperforms the Apple M1.

In November, Intel did that same thing, comparing its 11th Gen Core processors with AMD's Ryzen 4000 series. Intel said that using the same version of probably the most widely-used browser Google Chrome is nearly thrice as fast on the Core i7-1185G7 processor. Intel also said that in exporting a PowerPoint slide as a PDF file, and in multiple Excel macros, the i7 is 2.3 times faster than the Apple M1. In terms of content creation, the Intel slides show that the Core i7 is 1.12 times faster than the M1 in performing a 4K AVC-to-HEVC/H.265 video file conversion. In using Premier Pro, the Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor is 1.7 times faster in some export functions and running Topazlab's Gigapixel AI and Denoise AI, the Intel chip is six times faster than the Apple M1 chip. Furthermore, using the emulated versions of Abode Photoshop and Lightroom Classic on the Intel 11th Gen i7 is 1.5 times faster than using on the Apple M1 chipset.

In terms of gaming, Intel has even mentioned games that Apple's M1 chip doesn't support, giving the chipset a score of 0 on its slides in those respective games. In games that do run on Apple computers, the M1 outperformed the Intel Core i7 processors in Hitman, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Borderlands 3 - three out of the five games both the processors offer support for. Intel also goes on to mention 10 games that users can not play on M1-powered computers, and made sure to point out the lack of supported titles that exists on Apple's computers.

In terms of battery, Intel's slides show that the Apple MacBook Pro with an M1 chip and 16GB RAM offers up to 10 hours 12 minutes of Netflix stream + tabs on Safari Browser with 250 nits of brightness. An Acer Swift 5, powered by an Intel Core i7 (11th Generation), on the other hand offers 10 hours and six minutes of Netflix stream + tabs on Google Chrome browser with 250 nits of brightness. It is important to note here that Google Chrome takes up more battery than Safari.

Apart from all of this, Intel also indicated that its processors allow support for a wider range of accessories, as compared to Apple's M1 chips.