Apple Mac Mini With M1X Chip, More Ports May Come In Next Few Months: What We Know

Cupertino-based Apple may launch an updated “high-end" Mac Mini model that will be powered by a faster Apple M1X silicon processor and may come with a new design, a report in Bloomberg has hinted. According to the latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg’s Apple specialist Mark Gurman, a new high-end Mac Mini which has been previously reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace the current Intel model in “the next several months." This, reports are suggesting, could mean that the company may launch the new Mac Mini alongside the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Gurman, in his newsletter said that since the Mac Mini is at times used for more high-performance tasks like video editing and software development, Apple has kept the Intel-powered model around. However, that may go away in the next few months as a high-end, M1X-powered Mac Mini is set to replace it. Gurman said that it will have an updated design and more ports than the current model. In May, known tipster Jon Prosser had shared renders of what the next Mac Mini could look like. The renders hinted at a glass top Mac Mini with a magnetic power port. The new Mac Mini is also reported to come with more ports than the current models.

This fall, Apple plans to launch several products like the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad, new AirPods, and new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models. Gurman’s latest report makes us believe that like last year, when Apple announced M1-powered Mac Mini with other Mac computers, the company may this year also do the same and launch the rumoured Mac Mini alongside the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models.

