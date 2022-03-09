Apple Mac Studio Launched With New M1 Ultra Chip And Studio Display - Here's How Much It Costs In India

Apple last night hosted its ‘Peek Performance’ event where the company launched a new iPhone SE, the new iPad Air (5th generation), Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display, a new M1 Ultra chipset, and a new colour for the iPhone 13 series. The company, during the event, also launched the new Mac Studio which is an entirely new Mac desktop from the Cupertino-based giant. The Mac Studio, along with the Apple Studio Display have been launched for studio purposes and those who are looking to “create their workspace into a powerhouse."

Mac Studio And Studio Display Price in India

The Mac Studio comes with two processor options. Users can either chose an Apple M1 Max or an Apple M1 Ultra chip with their Mac Studio PC. The Studio Display, on the other hand, comes with an A13 Bionic chip. The Mac Studio is priced in India at Rs 1,89,900 onwards for the Mac Studio with M1 Max chip, and Rs 3,89,900 onwards for the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chipset. The Apple Studio Display, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the standard glass variant and Rs 1,89,900 for the nano-texture glass variant. Both the Mac Studio and Studio Display are available for pre-orders and will go on sale starting March 18 in India.

HOW MUCH A FULLY-SPECCED MAC STUDIO CAN COST

Users can select an M1 Ultra variant up to a 64-core GPU and 20-core CPU setup with a 32-core Neural engine and up to 12GB of RAM with up to 8TB of SSD storage on their Mac Studio. This fully-specced variant of the Mac Studio will cost users Rs 7,89,900 in India. This, with the nano-texture glass Studio Display, will cost Rs 9,79,800.

MAC STUDIO SPECIFICATIONS

The Mac Studio looks like a larger Mac Mini and allows users to use third-party accessories with their Mac PC. In terms of specifications, the Mac Studio comes powered with Apple’s M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chipsets. The M1 Max variant comes with up to a 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The M1 Ultra variant comes with a 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. The CPU comes with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 8TB of internal SSD storage. The Mac Studio also has a variety of ports that include 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack. There are two USB type-C ports on the front for the M1 Max variant, and Thunderbolt 4 ports for the M1 Ultra variant.

STUDIO DISPLAY SPECIFICATIONS

The new Studio Display from Apple is a 27-inch monitor with a 5K resolution with over 14.7 million pixels. The Apple Studio Display comes with 600 nits of peak brightness. The Apple Studio Display comes with Apple’s True Tone technology that automatically adjusts the monitor’s colour temperature according to the environment. The Apple Studio Display is powered by an Apple A13 Bionic chipset and comes with a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users in the center of the frame. There are three USB type-C ports on the Studio Display.

