Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
The new Apple MacBook Air features an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics and faster system memory up to 16GB.
Apple MacBook Air With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
Apple on Monday launched an all-new MacBook Air with 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and latest processors at a Brooklyn event here. The new MacBook Air features an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics and faster system memory up to 16GB. MacBook Air also features SSDs up to 1.5TB in capacity, which are up to 60 per cent faster than the previous generation.
"The first MacBook Air revolutionised Mac with its thin wedge-shaped aluminium design. It forever changed the entire industry for portable computers and became the world's most loved notebook," said Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. "Redesigning MacBook Air started with a stunning Retina display and all-day battery life, and then we added Touch ID and the Apple T2 Security Chip," he added.
The 13.3-inch Retina display has over 4 million pixels of resolution so text and images in macOS Mojave look sharp and stunning. The new MacBook Air also includes a built-in FaceTime HD camera for Group FaceTime calls with friends and family. MacBook Air now includes Touch ID -- a fingerprint sensor built right into the keyboard. It allows users to instantly unlock MacBook Air, authenticate identity and make fast and secure purchases using Apple Pay.
To support Touch ID, MacBook Air comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip, which makes the notebook more secure. MacBook Air also features the third-generation Apple-designed keyboard for more precise and responsive typing. "The speakers are 25 percent louder with two times more bass than the previous generation for more dynamic range and fuller sound," said Apple in a statement.
Apple also announced new MacBook Pro graphics options that will bring powerful Radeon Pro Vega graphics to MacBook Pro for the first time. All new Macs come with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system with new features.
