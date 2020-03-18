Apple MacBook Air Gets 10th Gen Processors and Twice the Storage, Costs Rs 92,990

Apple has thrown in a substantial update to the new MacBook Air, which now begins at Rs 92,990, slightly lesser than before. Despite that, the new MacBook Air will come with 10th generation Intel Core processors, which range from the 1.1GHz dual-core i3 option. In India, Apple has so far listed the new MacBook Air with the Core i3 processor and a more powerful, 1.5GHz Core i5 quad-core processor. While the RAM type has been updated to the faster LPDDR4X standard, the MacBook Air still only gets the 8GB RAM variant in India, while international SKUs will get up to 16GB of RAM.

Interestingly, the new MacBook Air has validated previous rumours to now feature the new scissor key mechanism in Apple's new Magic Keyboard. It has also updated the base storage variant to come with at least 256GB of storage, while 512GB is the other default option in India. Those interested to specially configure their MacBook Air in India, or those buying abroad will get up to 2TB SSD. Apart from these upgraded features, the MacBook Air still gets the same chassis that was revised in 2018. This also brings in the 13-inch Retina HDR display with True Tone colour adjustment.

The new MacBook Air gets a three mic array for better audio reception for video calls, and stereo speakers as seen in its predecessor. It also gets the Thunderbolt 3 port, which can now support up to a single 6K external display. Buyers of the new MacBook Air will also get one year of Apple TV Plus subscription complementary.

Apple has also upgraded the Mac Mini, which now comes with a quad-core i3 and six-core i5 processor options, along with 8GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB and 512GB of SSD storage. While the former is priced at Rs 74,900, the latter costs Rs 1,05,900 in India. A more substantial upgrade has come with the new iPad Pro, which now comes with a multi-camera setup, an all-new keyboard and a Lidar sensor on the rear.