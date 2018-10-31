English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro Price in India Revealed: Here Are The Details
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 (Wi-Fi model) and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for Rs 10,900.
Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro Price in India Revealed: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Apple on Wednesday confirmed the price of its newly-launched iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini in India. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 (Wi-Fi model) and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for Rs 10,900.
The new iPad Pro models will be available later in 2018 in India. Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPad Pro with all-screen design, Face ID, A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine and up to 1TB internal storage. The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations, as well as a new 1TB option through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.
The new "Smart Keyboard Folio" for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 15,900 Afor the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17,900 Afor the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro in a protective, polyurethane folio design will be available for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Starting at Rs 114,900, the new MacBook Air is available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers in India, starting November 7.
The new graphics configuration option for MacBook Pro will be available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers, starting November 14. Starting at Rs 75,900, the new Mac mini is also available in India from November 7.
The new iPad Pro models will be available later in 2018 in India. Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPad Pro with all-screen design, Face ID, A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine and up to 1TB internal storage. The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations, as well as a new 1TB option through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.
The new "Smart Keyboard Folio" for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 15,900 Afor the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17,900 Afor the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro in a protective, polyurethane folio design will be available for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Starting at Rs 114,900, the new MacBook Air is available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers in India, starting November 7.
The new graphics configuration option for MacBook Pro will be available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers, starting November 14. Starting at Rs 75,900, the new Mac mini is also available in India from November 7.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Kolkata-Born Scientist Wins Great British Bake Off, Celebrates with Call to Mum, Glass of Milk
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...