Apple MacBook Air M1 vs MacBook Air M2 Comparison: Price, Design, Hardware And More

Apple did show us the new MacBooks at the WWDC 2022 keynote this week. The company introduced the new M2 chipset, and along with that, we got an all-new MacBook Air and an M2-powered MacBook Pro model. Apple claims the second-gen M-series chipset is more powerful yet better with power management.

Apple introduced the first M1-based MacBook Air in 2020, and now we are getting the new M2-based MacBook Air which also sheds some weight and now has a notch. Apple is bringing the new MacBook Air for sale from next month onwards, so it was obvious to us that most of you would want a comparison between the new and the M1 MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Air M1 vs MacBook Air M2: Price In India

MacBook Air M1 was launched at Rs 92,900 which gets you the 8-core model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The same model now costs you Rs 99,900 in the Indian market. The new MacBook Air M2 prices in India start from Rs 1,19,900 for the base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as well. The price of the 512GB storage model goes up to 1,49,900.

Apple MacBook Air M1 vs MacBook Air M2: Design And Display

Apple has revamped the design of the MacBook Air with the M2 version. You get a sleeker model built with reinforced aluminium that offers solidity and less heat impact. This model weighs 1.2 kg and the new 13.6 Liquid Retina display features a notch, similar to the MacBook Pro lineup.

The older MacBook Air M1 did not get a design overhaul, and Apple basically replaced the Intel CPU with its first M1 chipset. You have a marginally smaller 13.3 Retina display, and the model weighs 1.29 kg which is not that different from the new version.

Apple MacBook Air M1 vs MacBook Air M2: Hardware

Apple has given the new MacBook Air M2 a proper performance boost, and also added new features to make the new pricier model sound more appealing. The new MacBook Air has the M2 chipset, which delivers faster performance, and longer battery life.

It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but you can expand the RAM up to 24GB, while the storage maxes out at 2TB. Even the GPU options go up to 10-cores for the M2 version.

The front camera now offers 1080p quality and the audio unit has been enhanced with a four-speaker sound system that supports spatial audio. The Touch ID remains so that you can unlock the device with your biometrics.

As for the older M1 MacBook Air, you have the M1 chipset, also paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Over here, the RAM option is limited to 16GB, but the storage models go up to 2TB. This MacBook Air only features an HD webcam and is offered with three-mic array stereo speakers.

Apple MacBook Air M1 vs MacBook Air M2: Which One To Buy

So, after going through all the features of both these MacBook Air M-series models, it is fair to say that Apple has taken the Air lineup to a higher price range, similar to all its products in the market. The M2 is powerful but for regular users, the M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM is more than capable of handling their tasks and some more.

If you really need to buy a MacBook Air for the new design, and your demands could be met with the M2 variant, then go for it. But everyone else can easily find enough in the tank with the M1 MacBook Air that still costs you below Rs 1 lakh in the country.

