Apple MacBook Air With M2 Chip Launched: Notch Display, MagSafe Charging Port And All That’s New

While most laptop buyers in India may be thinking about how the M1 chip makes all the difference on the new MacBook Air, there’s now an upgrade. Enter the M2 chip. Apple claims the new M2 chip-powered MacBook Air is way faster and more capable than the M1-powered MacBook. So, if you may be still thinking of buying an Intel-powered MacBook Air to save money then hold onto that thought.

Also, the M2 chip-powered MacBook Air looks more like the newer MacBook Pro. You get the notch display and MagSafe charging port while the design is identical to the Pro version. It goes without saying that the M2 chip will make a huge difference in performance but in case, if you feel that the M1 chip is just enough for you then the good news is that Apple will continue to sell the M1 version as well.

Apple MacBook Air With M2 Price in India

The Apple MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base model that comes with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage. On the other hand, you can get the 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD version at Rs 1,49,900. There’s the option to expand the RAM to 24GB and storage to 2TB SSD for Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 extra respectively.

MacBook Air M2 Specifications

The new MacBook Air with M2 chip features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging. It is available in four finishes — silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

The M2 chip comes with an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. “M2 also adds a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before,” claims Apple.

You get a new MagSafe port on the Air for charging and the option to use a 35W charger or a 67W charger. There’s a new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports, so users can charge two devices at once. And there’s an optional 67W USB-C power adapter that supports fast charge for charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The new MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones. Also, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad. MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger image sensor and comes with a four-speaker sound system.

