1-min read

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Could Launch as Replacement For 15-inch Model

Apart from th MacBook Pro 16-inch, it is also said that Apple could update its existing lineup of 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models around the same time.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 8, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
image: Reddit (EAP Concept Design)
Along with the new iPhones, Apple is rumored to be working on bringing changes to one of its MacBook Pro models as well. In a fresh report published this week by Forbes, it is suggested that Apple may soon put an end to the production of its 15-inch MacBook Pro model. The phasing out is expected to happen alongside the production of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As per the report, the production of the new larger MacBook will begin in September this year, which further confirms the October release cycle. IHS Market’s note to investors has shed some more light on the upcoming MacBook Pro model. Analyst Jeff Lin also said in the note that the new 16-inch model will use Intel Coffee Lake-H processors. These are the same processors, which are used by the current 15-inch MacBook Pro. According to Lin, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available in up-to 8-core configurations. In addition, the 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature a display with a resolution of 227 pixels per inch (PPI), similar to the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro. This new MacBook Pro is expected to be priced starting at around $2,900 (Rs 2.02 Lakhs approx) to $3,000 (Rs 2.12 Lakhs approx).

As stated in the report, while Lin was not sure about the phasing out of the 15-inch MacBook Pro in the first mail, he clarified in the second mail that the production will end in November. “I am pretty sure that MacBook 15.4-inch will be EOL [End-of-Life],” he added. Apart from the expected release of the MacBook Pro 16-inch by the Cupertino-based company, it is also said that Apple could update its existing lineup of 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models around the same time.

