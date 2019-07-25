Take the pledge to vote

Tech
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel

According to a report by Apple Insider, the LCD model will be running at 3072x1920 pixels and assembly duties are said to be performed by Quanta and Foxconn.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel
image: Reddit (EAP Concept Design)
A new report suggests that Apple's release window for a possible 16-inch MacBook Pro has been narrowed down. According to a supply chain report, the new MacBook Pro will have an LCD screen rather than an OLED. According to a report by Apple Insider, the LCD model will be running at 3072x1920 pixels and assembly duties are said to be performed by Quanta and Foxconn.

If the new model has same pixel density as the existing MacBook Pro, then reports suggest that the screen should be 16.4-inch on the diagonal. While it isn't clear if the report by UDN is uniquely sourced, or a repeat of previous predictions by other venues, they believe the model will come at a price of over $3000.

The publication does not have a good track record with Apple's specific product plans and this particular report is doubtful since there are suggestions that Apple will update the MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro again in 2019 at some point. The MacBook line will see its first significant bump in display size since Apple discontinued the 17-inch model in 2012. Currently, the largest MacBook Pro on offer features a 15-inch Retina display that packs a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. A Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory website listed seven models prior to the July refresh on the MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

