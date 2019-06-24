Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch to Launch in September 2019
The report also suggests that alongside the all-new MacBook Pro, Apple may also roll out incremental upgrades to the MacBook Air lineup, as well as the entry-level non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro.
Apple is all set to launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro in September this year, media reported on Monday. "We foresee that Apple will release a new product in September 2019 Apple event if there's no unexpected development issue," said Jeff Lin, Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, reported The Verge.
The upcoming MacBook Pro is said to feature an LCD panel from LG display with a resolution of 3072 x 1920, which is better then the current high-end model's 15.4-inch 2880x1800 display. In an earlier report, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about the launch of new Apple devices. Kuo stated that the company might launch a new iPad with 10 or 12-inch screen in late 2020 or early 2021 and a MacBook with 15 to 17-inch screen size in the first half of 2021 equipped with mini-LED panels.
Kuo has also previously claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
