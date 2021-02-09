Apple MacBook Pro 2021 Models May Have a Flat-Edged Design Similar to iPhone 12 Series: Kuo

Apple is expected to launch two new MacBook Pro laptops this year - the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Both these laptops will probably be powered by Apple's in-house silicon chipset, which could either be the M1 chip or a new Apple M-series chip. As the interest towards the Apple MacBook Pro laptops is naturally high, reports about the upcoming devices show up every now and then. Now, we have some information regarding the design of the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops.

It is being said that the new MacBook lineup will take design inspirations from the iPhone 12 series. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent research note, has said that "in terms of casing design, the new models will cancel the curvy design of the existing models' top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the iPhone 12." Apple last year launched the iPhone 12 series with a new design that came with flat edges instead of the curved ones that we have seen on the previous models. The same flat edges were also seen on last year's iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and with reports of products in the MacBook lineup also taking a similar approach, Apple may be looking at a similar-looking lineup of products.

While the edges on the MacBook Pro models are already considered flat, the casing on the laptop on the top and the bottom comes with slight curves. Apple is said to make these flat and sharper around the edges.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch have been reported on quite a lot in the past few months. The laptops are said to carry a version of Apple's M1 chip or a new M-series chipset, which will allow them to offer better overall performance than the current M1-powered laptops. Apple is also reported to bring back the magnetic charging port on the two upcoming MacBook Pro models. Apart from that, previous reports have claimed that Apple could re-introduce the SD card slot in order to target professionals like creators. Apple is also rumoured to remove the touch bar on the MacBook Pro laptops this year.

A new, redesigned MacBook Air model is also said to be in the works, which will come with slimmer bezels around the 13-inch display. The MacBook Air, however, is reported to arrive in 2022.