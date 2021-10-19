Apple MacBook Pro With Notch Display, No Touch Bar Launched: Check India Prices

Apple MacBook Pro laptops with new in-house chips have finally debuted at the Apple Event tonight, October 18. The new notebooks have two variants - one with a 16.2-inch display and the other comes with a 14.2-inch display. Apple MacBook Pro feature mini-LED panels that offer deeper blacks and more colour accuracy. Moreover, the displays now come with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, meaning the laptops will automatically manage refresh rate based on the content. Similarly, the two are now powered with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. Alongside new laptops, the Cupertino-based tech giant has launched AirPods 3.

Starting with the design, the front panels of both MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 now come with a notch that features an advanced front camera. Apple has also decided to ditch the touch bar that came with the last few MacBook Pro models. Apple has also added loads of connectivity options such as HDMI and an SD card slot. There are three ThunderBolt ports as well.

After unveiling the first M1 chipset last, Apple has introduced its successors. Apple says despite performance gains, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are power efficient that promise longer battery life. The M1 Pro comes with 8 performance cores and 16 GPU cores that is twice as fast as the first-generation M1 chipset. On the other hand, the M1 Max comes with 10 performance cores and 32 GPU cores, suitable for high-res video editing. The chipset also includes ProRes codec acceleration for 4K and 8K video editing. The Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets further enable the laptops to connect to multiple displays and open doors for multiple Thunderbolt port support.

Coming to the prices, the M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14’s price in India starts at Rs 1,94,900, and the MacBook Pro 16 with the same chipset is priced from Rs 2,39,900 onwards. The M1 Max-enabled MacBook Pro 16 carries a starting price tag of Rs 3,29,900. Both laptops have silver and space grey colour options.

