Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple Macbook With 5G Connectivity Expected to Launch in 2020

Apple might be considering to add 5G connectivity to the upcoming MacBook in 2020.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Macbook With 5G Connectivity Expected to Launch in 2020
Apple might be considering to add 5G connectivity to the upcoming MacBook in 2020.
Loading...

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first 5G-enable MacBook models in the second half of 2020.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming MacBook, although they cost six times more than metal ones. This would dramatically improve cellular reception and transmission speed, news portal 9To5Mac reported on Friday.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company would unveil 5G iPhones in 2020, while Qualcomm is still expected to be its primary supplier of 5G modems.

According to media reports, the iPhone-maker is expected to launch three iPhones next year. Apple's 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones will be 5G-capable, while a mid-size 6.1-inch iPhone won't have 5G and will likely be cheaper.

The noted Apple expert and predictor also believes that the company will have its own 5G modem ready by 2022 or 2023, which should reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

Dell, HP and Lenovo are already expected to be among the first companies to launch 5G notebooks this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram