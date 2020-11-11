Apple MacOS Big Sur Rolling Out Tomorrow: These Are The Macs That Will Get The Update

Apple had announced its latest MacOS Big Sur earlier this year, during the Cupertino-based giant's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. MacOS Big Sur will arrive on Mac computers starting Thursday, November 12. Apple confirmed the arrival of the latest MacOS during its 'One More Thing' virtual event, where the company took the wraps off of new Mac computers powered by Apple's in-house M1 Silicon chips that also run on MacOS Big Sur.

MacOS Big Sur will bring major changes to Apple's user interface, and is being touted as the biggest design change since OS X was first released about 20 years ago. The new OS includes tweaks to the curves of the window corners, dock icons, and colours of the user interface. Further, many apps will get the same design and look as on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The control center in the menu bar, widgets, and notifications center have also been given a new look in MacOS Big Sur. The new operating system is further optimised to run better on the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini that were announced last night with Apple's M1 chip.

With the new MacOS update almost here, people are eager to know if their Mac computers will support Big Sur. Apple has listed the devices that will get the new MacOS, with Mac computers as old as 2013 are able to support Big Sur. Following is the complete list of Mac computers that can run MacOS Big Sur:

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

Apple, on Tuesday announced its first Mac computers that will be powered by the company's in house M1 chip. A new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch), and Mac Mini are the first Mac devices that will be powered by Apple's M1 chipset. Apple's own Silicon chips come as part of the company's move away from relying on Intel for processors for Macs.