English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple MacOS Malware Rises by 270 percent in 2017
Malicious individuals often take advantage of Mac users' increasingly questionable sense of security, believing that they are not at risk of potential malware attacks.
Mac malware threats soared by over 270% in 2017. (Image: REUTERS)
Apple MacOS Malware increased by over 270% in 2017, according to a report from anti-malware software-maker Malwarebytes called "The State of Mac Malware." Although there are still considerably fewer viruses doing the rounds for Mac than for Windows PCs, the increased threat to Mac users is still significant. Could this be the beginning of the end?
Malwarebytes cites several notable examples of Mac malware from 2017, such as Fruitfly and its many variants, capable of capturing personal data or even generating child pornography images. Plus, new examples of malware have already been identified since the beginning of 2018.
Also read: Stephen Hawking: A Genius Life of Hits And Misses
Malicious individuals often take advantage of Mac users' increasingly questionable sense of security, believing that they are not at risk of potential malware attacks. Moreover, unlike Microsoft, which builds the Windows Defender antivirus into its operating system, Apple doesn't offer this kind of program. Users have to select and install antivirus or antimalware software to protect their computer.
The increased threat is above all explained by the growing success of Mac computers. Indeed, Apple ended 2017 as the world's fourth-biggest computer-maker, with 19.6 million shipments, up 5.9% according to researchers IDC. The ever-growing number of Macs in use worldwide makes them an increasingly interesting target for malicious individuals.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Malwarebytes cites several notable examples of Mac malware from 2017, such as Fruitfly and its many variants, capable of capturing personal data or even generating child pornography images. Plus, new examples of malware have already been identified since the beginning of 2018.
Also read: Stephen Hawking: A Genius Life of Hits And Misses
Malicious individuals often take advantage of Mac users' increasingly questionable sense of security, believing that they are not at risk of potential malware attacks. Moreover, unlike Microsoft, which builds the Windows Defender antivirus into its operating system, Apple doesn't offer this kind of program. Users have to select and install antivirus or antimalware software to protect their computer.
The increased threat is above all explained by the growing success of Mac computers. Indeed, Apple ended 2017 as the world's fourth-biggest computer-maker, with 19.6 million shipments, up 5.9% according to researchers IDC. The ever-growing number of Macs in use worldwide makes them an increasingly interesting target for malicious individuals.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Hawking: A Genius Life of Hits And Misses
- Former Liverpool Defender Carragher Suspended by Sky For Spitting on Manchester United Fan's Car
- Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Detailed Image Gallery