Apple Macs' New macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Improves Bluetooth Reliability, Fixes Several Known Bugs

Apple has started rolling out macOS Big Sur 11.2 update for all compatible Apple Mac PCs. The update comes nearly two months after the company released the macOS Big Sur 11.1 that included the AirPods Max headphones support, among many more. As per update's official changelog, the macOS Big Sur 11.2 addresses problems with Bluetooth and display on some Apple M1-powered Mac mini units. It also fixes issues with Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app.

The OTA update is rolling out in India and other countries, and users can check its availability manually by heading to System Preferences > Software Update > If any update is available, click the Update Now button. The macOS Big Sur 11.2 also addresses the issue with the System Preferences that hampered the unlock system. Additionally, Apple has fixed the Globe key that might not display the Emoji and Symbols pane when pressed. Notably, the Cupertino-based company had removed the system functionality that caused Apple apps to bypass third-party firewalls and virtual private networks (VPNs), with the macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta in January 2021. The system called 'ContentFilterExclusionList' included roughly 50 in-house apps that allegedly posed a risk at users' IP address and location data from being exposed.

Apple in the official changelog notes that some macOS Big Sur 11.2 features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. It is recommended to back up your data and free up some space before beginning the update process on your Mac. To recall, the macOS Big Sur 11.1 introduced support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. It also fixed issues with Ecosia search engine option in Safari, QuickTime Player, and more.

ALSO READ: iOS 14.5 Will Let iPhone Users Unlock Smartphone Directly via Apple Watch Even While Wearing a Mask

Meanwhile, Apple released the developer beta version of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 earlier this week that brings a new unlock feature to select iPhone models. The new feature allows users to unlock their iPhone models with Apple Watch, even while wearing a mask.